As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday with great enthusiasm and pride, wishes pour in from all corners of the world. While schools and institutions have been organising cultural programmes across the country, social media is flooded with Independence Day wishes and greetings with trending hashtag #IndependenceDay2019 on Twitter.

Just like every year, Bollywood and television celebrities are makings sure to share their warm wishes with fans. Amitabh Bachchan is among the first ones to wish his fans on this joyous occasion.

Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Twinkle Khanna also took to their Twitter handle to greet fans. Kangana Ranaut has wished everyone through a video message.

Take a look at some of the celebs wishes on Independence Day 2019:

T 3258 - 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !!

Our pride our honour our celebration .. EVER ..???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/yh1FHByb3h — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019

Disha Patani: Happy Independence Day "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat"

Twinkle Khanna: "Happy Independence Day! 'For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others' #Mandela #happyindependenceday"