As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday with great enthusiasm and pride, wishes pour in from all corners of the world. While schools and institutions have been organising cultural programmes across the country, social media is flooded with Independence Day wishes and greetings with trending hashtag #IndependenceDay2019 on Twitter.
Just like every year, Bollywood and television celebrities are makings sure to share their warm wishes with fans. Amitabh Bachchan is among the first ones to wish his fans on this joyous occasion.
Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Twinkle Khanna also took to their Twitter handle to greet fans. Kangana Ranaut has wished everyone through a video message.
Take a look at some of the celebs wishes on Independence Day 2019:
T 3258 - 15th August our Independence Day .. JAI HIND !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2019
Our pride our honour our celebration .. EVER ..???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/yh1FHByb3h
Disha Patani: Happy Independence Day "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat"
Twinkle Khanna: "Happy Independence Day! 'For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others' #Mandela #happyindependenceday"
Wishing everybody a very happy #IndependenceDay. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let’s show the world mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara #jaihind pic.twitter.com/ebDzWITQAz— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 15, 2019
Happy Independence Day friends, here’s a video message from Kangana.... please watch and share, Jai Hind ? pic.twitter.com/NG0QhPvz1q— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 15, 2019