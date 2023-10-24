Dussehra (Dasara) will be celebrated this year today, October 24 and the festival marks Lord Ram's victory over Ravana or good over evil. Traditionally, the effigies of Ravana are burnt as a part of the celebration, which symbolizes the destruction of evil.

Every year the festival of Dussehra is celebrated with pomp and show across India, including the North-Eastern states. Dussehra is observed on the Dashami Tithi, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) in the month of Ashwani.

Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil.

The festival of symbolises the victory of good over evil and people burn an effigy of Ravana on this day. According to the legend, on this day Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama killed Lankapati Ravana. Because of Lord Rama's victory, this day is called as Vijayadashami.

This day also symbolises the victory of Ma Durga over Mahishasura as it is believed that she killed Mahishasura on this day. However, there is confusion among people about the date of Dussehra this year.

Devotees flock to see burning giant effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad (Indrajeet), and brother Kumbhakarna. Someone dresses up as Lord Rama and holds a bow and arrow pointing towards the effigies. This ritual symbolises the destruction of evil.

Artists take part in a play during Dussehra, which is based on Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, and this is famous as Ramlila. Even the UNESCO's intangible heritage list mentions this. Otherwise, the festive season grips the entire country from the day Navratri begins and ends only after Diwali.

Happy Dussehra wishes, quotes, greetings, images

Here are some Dussehra wishes you can share with your friends and family on the occasion.

A time for celebration,

A time for victory of good over bad,

A time when world see the example of power of good.

Let us continue the same true spirit. Blessing of Dussehra!

An auspicious day to start with a good work.

It was today that good won victory over bad.

May this day clear all hurdles of your life and start a new era of well being.

Happy Dussehra

May God bless you with all success on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra and you may be capable of defeating all evils of your life. Happy Dussehra.

May all the tensions in your life burn along with the effigy of Ravan. May you be successful and happy ever! Happy Dussehra!

Celebrate the Victory of the force of good over evil.

Lets celebrate an auspicious day

To begin new things in life.

Happy Dussehra.

May God shower his choicest wishes over you and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dusshera!

May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra!

On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Rama fills your life with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

Troubles as light as air, love as deep as the ocean

Friends as solid as diamonds and success as bright as gold.

These are my wishes for you and your family on this auspicious day of Dussehra.

May good always triumph over evil.

May Lord Ram bless you with wisdom.

Happy Dussehra!

Just as Lord Ram destroyed evil from the Earth, I wish that you also successfully banish all negative thoughts from your mind.

Have a happy and prosperous Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2023