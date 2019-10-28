Diwali (also spelled Deepavali) is a festival of lights for Hindus across the world. The Hindu people across the globe are celebrating the auspicious day with friends and family.

As per Hindu mythology, Diwali is celebrated to commemorate Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya with Sita and Lakshman after killing demon king Ravana. The day is also believed to symbolise Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi's marriage. In Jainism, Diwali is the day when Lord Mahavira achieved the eternal bliss of Nirvana.

Diwali, which starts 18 days after Dussehra, signifies the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The festival begins with Dhanteras, a day when people buy new things and ends with Bhai Dooj that celebrates the sacred brother-sister relationship.

People celebrate the festival by burning crackers and sharing sweets and gifts with friends and family. It is a perfect time to convey wishes to your friends and family. We bring to you a compilation of best Diwali wishes, messages and greetings cards that can be sent to your dear ones this festive season.

Fortunate is the one who has learnt to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Diwali and a Happy New Year.

May you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji's trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse on this Diwali. Happy festive wishes.

May the festival of lights fill you with bright moments, cheerful life and colourful memories. Happy Diwali.

The festival of lights Diwali is here. On this auspicious day, I wish you all the blessings from the Almighty. May you have a great days ahead filled with happiness and joy. Happy Diwali 2016.

Diwali is all about having fun with friends and family. When you all celebrate this day, I am here far away and miles away from each one of you. I miss all the moments we spent together all this year. I want you all to enjoy the colourful day thinking am there. Happy Diwali to all.

Even though I cannot come home to celebrate Diwali this year, I have quite a lot of Diwali memories that I can cherish throughout my life. Love you and miss you all. Happy Diwali 2016.

May this Diwali light up all your dreams by making you life bright, beautiful and cheerful. Spend the auspicious day with your family. Happy Deepavali.

May your house be filled with the sweet and delicious Diwali sweets and savouries this festive season. Eat well and enjoy the day. Happy Diwali 2016.

Wishing you and your family health, success, peace and a journey towards the never ending light. May this Diwali light up new dreams, fresh hopes and fill your days with pleasant surprises and moments. Happy Diwali.

May the beauty of Diwali fill your heart and may love bring you endless joy. Have am awesome Diwali and New Year.

May the divine light of Diwali spread into your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Diwali

May the warmth and splendour, that are a part of this auspicious occasion fill your life with happiness and bring cheer, joy and prosperity in your life. Diwali wishes to you and your family.