Tollywood beauty Tamannah who will be turning 31 on December 21 had a pre-birthday celebration on the sets of her next movie.

Tamannaah is currently shooting for Sampath Nandi's Seetimar and the film's unit ensured to make her birthday week special.

The celebration

The actress' celebrated her birthday, on Saturday evening, complete with cake, balloons, gifts and lots of love. Dressed in a white tee-shirt, black jacket, and jeans with a blue roses tiara on her head, the actress looked cute as she posed with metallic balloons behind her.

Tamannaah had not one but two cakes which read 'Happy Birthday Queen Tamannaah' and had her face embossed on them and the other was a chocolate cake in the shape of a film reel.

Tamannaah took to Instagram where she experienced her happiness and the effort put in by her team to make her feel special on her birthday. In the video she shared her caravan can be seen decorated with balloons and she looks surprised as she walks in.

Her team can even be seen dancing for her. In the pictures, even director Sampath Nandi can be seen taking part in the celebrations, feeding her birthday cake.

On the work front, Tamannah has many exciting projects in the pipeline including Seetimaarr, which sees her play the role of a Kabaddi coach. She also plays the lead in the Telugu remakes of Andhadhun and Love Mocktail with Nithiin, Nabha Natesh, and Satyadev.