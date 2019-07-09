Tamanaah Bhatia's life has changed ever since she worked on SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali. She commands respect and love, not just from the South Indian audience, but from people all across the world.

The two-part project gave an experience that she would cherish for the rest of her life. Apart from this, the hot and happening actress managed to become good friends with her co-stars and crew. Usually, actors lose touch after finishing their respective films. Even if they bonded big time during the making of the films, it becomes difficult for them to be in touch due to their busy lives.

However, the advent of technologies is making people's lives simple. Today, staying in touch with your friends, colleagues or well-wishers is simple like never before. People with a basic smartphone can easily communicate with them.

It is simple for people to create a WhatsApp group and stay connected. And the Baahubali team too has its own group which helps the people to be in touch with everyone.

Tamannaah has spilled the beans about it in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. "I still get fan mail from Japan, I'm in touch with Prabhas and Rana (Daggubati), besides being on a Bahubali WhatsApp group where we post memes and updates," she is quoted as saying by the tabloid.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series was shot in a span of five years. The first instalment was released in July 2015, the second instalment hit the screens in 2017.

Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia played the leads, while Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj enacted important characters in the Shobo Yarlagadda-produced flick.