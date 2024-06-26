Suresh Gopi, one of the biggest superstars in Mollywood is celebrating his 65th birthday on June 26. Apart from being a prolific figure in the Malayalam film industry, the actor recently tasted success in his political outing as he opened the first-ever parliament seat for BJP from the Thrissur constituency.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five must-watch movies acted by Suresh Gopi.

Commissioner

In 1994, Suresh Gopi rose to superstardom with the movie Commissioner, directed by Shaji Kailas, and penned by Ranji Panicker.

The film narrated the story of Bharath Chandran, a dashing IPS officer who locks horns with a political-business tycoon named Mohan Thomas.

The film was a huge hit upon its release, and it ran for more than 100 days all across Kerala. Moreover, the dubbed version of Commissioner was also a mega-hit in Telugu-speaking states.

Pathram

Pathram is another high-octane political-action film from Suresh Gopi. Directed by veteran filmmaker Joshy, the script of the film was penned by Ranji Panicker.

Packed with powerful punch dialogues, the film narrated the story in the backdrop of a media house, and the events happening there.

The film portrayed Suresh Gopi in the role of a daring journalist who fights against injustices prevailing in society. Pathram also starred Manju Warrier, NF Vargheese and Biju Menon in other crucial roles.

Kaliyattam

Kaliyattam is another milestone film in the career of Suresh Gopi. In this film, directed by Jayaraj, Suresh Gopi played the role of a Theyyam (A traditional art prevailing in Kerala) artist.

For his impeccable performance as Perumalayan, Suresh Gopi won the National Film Award in the best actor category for his role in Kaliyattam.

Lelam

Lelam is one of the most celebrated movies in the career of Suresh Gopi. In the film, Suresh Gopi played the role of Aanakkattil Chackochi, a south Kerala Christian who seeks to avenge the death of his father.

This film was directed by Joshy and penned by Ranji Panicker.

Upon its release, Lelam emerged as a huge hit in the box-office, and was one of the top Mollywood grossers in 1997.

Chinthamani Kolacase

Chinthamani Kolacase, directed by Shaji Kailas portrayed the psycho-shade in Suresh Gopi.

In the film, the actor played the role of a lawyer named Lal Krishna Viradiyar, who kills criminals after acquitting them from the court.

According to recent updates, Suresh Gopi is all set to act the same role again in a sequel to Chinathamani Kolacase, which has been tentatively titled 'License to Kill'.