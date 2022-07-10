International Business Times, India was one of those media outlets that initially reported a dialogue in the Mollywood movie Kaduva which insulted parents of differently-abled kids. In the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, the protagonist can be seen saying that differently-abled special kids take birth due to the sins committed by parents.

As our report went viral online, several parents of differently-abled children strongly reacted against the movie, and a legal notice was sent against the makers of the movie, stating that the particular portion in the film is punishable under the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Shaji Kailas, Prithviraj Sukumaran apologize

Amid these controversies, on Sunday, director Shaji Kailas and Prithviraj Sukumaran apologized, and they admitted that a mistake has happened.

Meanwhile, several people on social media platforms demanded the removal of the scene or rephrase of the dialogue from the movie. According to the latest updates, the makers have now decided to change the dialogues from this movie.

Parents of differently-abled children react

The inclusion of such sensitive dialogue in Kaduva has literally affected parents of differently-abled children.

"I never expected this from a movie featuring Prithviraj. I thought he was a man of ethics. How can he say such a dialogue on-screen or off-screen about such blessed kids? When I was in theatre, I was crying," said Shishira Sivadas, mother of two differently-abled children.

Arati Manohar who has an 11-year-old autistic child said, "He is my blessing. He is my everything, I regret the moment I took the ticket to this movie. Everything is a comedy now, and they portrayed our blessed kids in such an unacceptable manner."