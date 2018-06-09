Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned 33 today. The actress's birthday is rather special this year. Not only does she have a huge blockbuster in her kitty courtesy Veere Di Wedding, she is also celebrating her first birthday after her wedding to Anand Ahuja.

While we're yet to see what plans Anand has for his gorgeous wife this birthday, their wedding photographer Anand Rathi spoke to International Business Times India and revealed his experience of working with the newly married couple.

"We were contacted by the family and they gave us the complete creative freedom to work with," Rathi revealed. "Anand is a really, really cool person. He is fun, charming and absolutely at ease with cameras. We weren't given any direction on poses. It is entirely their chemistry that resulted in such wonderful pictures," he added.

Looking back at the May wedding, the photographer revealed that there were a few viral moments from the wedding that he was happy to be a part of. "Anil Kapoor's dance on the cocktail night and the beautiful Anand Karaj ceremony in the morning are amongst our most favourite moments," Rathi said.

"There was so much life an energy throughout the days, we had a ball clicking wherever we pointed our cameras," he added.

While the beautiful wedding picture went viral during the two-day wedding, another breath-taking photograph of Sonam is making the round on the internet thanks to Anand. The businessman shared a stunning picture of Sonam on Instagram wishing her on the occasion.

The actress is currently in London with her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan, her friends and Arjun Kapoor. Arjun, who is shooting for Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra, shared a few pictures online with the two actresses. Anand has also landed in London just in time for her birthday celebrations.