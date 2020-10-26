Raveena Tandon is one of the most celebrated actors of '90s. The actor hasn't just carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her acting prowess, and the effervescent star has always opted for intriguing and strong roles.

Be it a sultry yellow chiffon saree, a simple denim jacket or a simple cotton saree with a messy bun she has aced every look with panache. Needless to say, everyone has grooved or aped Raveena's look from these songs, Tu cheez Badi hai mast mast, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare or Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

As Raveena turns 46 today, let's take a look at some of the most interesting and lesser-known facts:

Did you know how she got her name 'Raveena?'

Raveena Tandon's name is an amalgamation of her father Ravi Tandon and her mother's Veena Tandon's names. However, she is also has a nickname, 'Munmun' which was given by actor Macmohan who also happens to be her maternal-uncle.

Raveena's debut film was with Salman Khan:

Raveena Tandon started her acting career with superstar Salman Khan, and her first film was Patthar Ke Phool (1991).

Raveena Tandon and Ajay Devgn studied in the same college:

Raveena and Ajay Devgn have studied together in the same college. Raveena once told in an interview that she was hurt when Ajay didn't recognise her.

When she was monikered as the 'Mast Mast girl.'

She rose to fame with the film Mohra (1994) opposite Akshay Kumar. Since then, there was no looking back at the actress. One can never forget the song from the film 'Tu cheez Badi hai mast mast', the song became massive it, and since then fans gave her the title of the 'Mast Mast Girl.' The song is still fresh in our minds.

Apart from Akshay Kumar her Jodi with superstar Govinda was much loved. The duo gave many hits like Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and many more.

Personal life

Raveena has 4 kids

Raveena Tandon is happily married to film distributor and businessman Anil Thadani. And is a mother to four kids- Chhaya, Pooja, Ranbirvardhan and Rasha.

Raveena is a grandmom too! Yes, you heard that right.

Two years back, Raveena's first daughter Chhaya gave birth to a baby boy.

Raveena had a huge crush on Rishi Kapoor:

Raveena had a crush on Rishi Kapoor, and she revealed the fact during the promotions of Bombay Velvet as she worked with Ranbir Kapoor in this film.

Raveena, the ultimate trendsetter

In the '90s and early 2000s, Raveena Tandon turned heads with crop tops in Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, and she became a style icon. Her denim jackets in Andaz Apna Apna was every girl's go-to buy outfit.

Her yellow saree wherein she looked sensuous and elegant.

Raveena set the screen ablaze with her sensuous and elegant look in yellow chiffon saree in the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Her fashion was just not limited to movies; every time the lady stepped out and was snapped by the paps, she won them over with her sartorial picks.

Let's take a look at her recent pictures and hands down she is the ultimate trend-setter

Raveena looks classy and elegant in this Indian outfit

Bling it on! Raveena is surely raising the temperature in this pic, what say folks?

Raveena Tandon definitely knows how to make a simple Kurti look elegant and aesthetic.

Raveena's sharp and poised look is fading away our Monday blues!!

Birthday delight for Raveena's fans on her birthday

On the occasion of Raveena Tandon's birthday, the makers of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 have released the first look of the actress as Ramika Sen. One can see in the first poster of the actress, Raveena is wearing a simple cotton red saree and in an intense look as she is ready to the law in her hands.

Sharing Raveena's look on Twitter, director Prashanth Neel wrote, "THE Gavel to brutality!!! Wishing the powerhouse #RamikaSen, @TandonRaveena a very Happy Birthday." Well, moviegoers can't keep calm and eagerly looking forward to Raveena's role in Yash starter.

This is how Raveena is celebrating her big day!

Wishing the Shehar ki ladki HBD: Suniel Shetty and others wish Raveena.

I feel blessed: Raveena thanks fans

Team International Business Times, India wishes Raveena Tandon a very Happy Birthday!