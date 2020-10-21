In August, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer. Since then he has constantly been visiting Mumbai's Leelavati and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for treatment.

And now, Sanjay Dutt has announced that he is healthy and has come out victorious from his illness. In his Instagram post, Sanjay Dutt wrote that today happens to be his kids' birthday, and this is the best gift that he can give to them.

Sanju Baba's first note after winning over Cancer

Sanjay Dutt shares a heartfelt statement after coming out victorious. He captioned the post, "My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you."

Read the statement below:

The last few weeks were a challenging time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family.

This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful.

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you ?? pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

Film Distributor Raj Bansal also confirmed the news.

Veteran film distributor Raj Bansal let the news out that Sanjay Dutt who had recently confirmed with a video that he was fighting cancer is now free from the disease. Bansal posted a picture with Sanjay saying, "So happy for you, Sanju."

Recently Dutt had pointed out a scar running from the left eyebrow to the back of the head and said that he was fighting the disease and would be out of it soon. "This is a recent scar of my life, but I'll beat it. I'll be out of this cancer soon," he had said in the video.

Times when Sanju Baba was snapped

Sanjay Dutt's salon visit

A few days back, Sanjay Dutt was snapped outside Hakim's Aalim salon after getting a haircut. The actor had posed for the media and had a brief interaction with the paps outside the salon. While walking towards his car, he joked and said, "Abhi bimaar Nahi hoon Aisa mat likhna," making everyone around him laugh out loud. The video had surfaced online and was shared by several users.

Aalim Hakim had shared a video of Sanjay Dutt's

Aalim Hakim had shared a video of Sanjay Dutt's visit to his salon on Instagram the same day.

Aalim Hakim captioned the video, " Our Favourite Rockstar Sanjay Dutt With A Heart Of Gold At Salon HA @duttsanjay Today at Salon Hakim's Aalim after getting a haircut done with all the necessary precautions Instructed by the government and the experts (sic)."

Sanjay Dutt asks paparazzi to pray for him.

A few days after that, he told the paparazzi outside his home: "Pray for me," while leaving for the hospital. After his announcement, the Panipat actor was spotted visiting Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he was said to be going for treatment.

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects

On Monday, Sanjay was spotted at Yash Raj studio in Mumbai. He was reportedly there for the shoot of his film, Shamshera.

The actor is gearing up for the shooting of his next, "KGF: Chapter2", in November. The period action film, starring Yash, marks Sanjay Dutt's Kannada debut.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer.

In August this year, Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. The actor had taken to Instagram to tell his many fans that he would take a break from work for some treatment abroad. He had written: "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me, and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" Thereafter, there was considerable speculation that he would leave for the US.

However, Maanayata had issued a statement in which she made it clear that Sanjay will complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai. She had said: "For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress."

Wife Manyatta prayed for Sanjay Dutt's recovery.

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to share a picture of husband Sanjay and wrote an inspiration note to go with it.

Maanayata said: "Ruk Jaana Nahin Tu Kahin haar....kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye Bahar ke (these are opening lines a popular Hindi film song which talks about staying motivated through the struggle to emerge victorious at the end)!! We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit!! #inspiration #courage #strength #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging Yet #beautifullife #thankyougod." She also attached a recent picture of Sanjay in which the actor looks frailer compared to his usual appearance.

Wishing Sanjay Dutt good health and happiness!