Karthi, whose full name is Karthik Sivakumar, is a popular actor in the South Indian film industry, particularly in Tamil cinema. As he turns a year older, let us take a look at some of his best films.

He made his debut in 2007 with the film "Paruthiveeran," which earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards. Since then, Karthi has established himself as a versatile actor through his performances in a variety of roles. Let's discuss the growth of Karthi as an actor and some of his best films to watch.

Paruthiveeran (2007): This film marked Karthi's debut, and it remains one of his most significant works. Directed by Ameer Sultan, "Paruthiveeran" is a rural drama that showcases Karthi's acting skills. He portrayed the character of a village rowdy with intensity, and his performance earned him the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor.

Aayirathil Oruvan (2010): Directed by Selvaraghavan, this adventure fantasy film showcased Karthi in a different light. He played a brave and adventurous archaeologist in search of a lost civilization. The film received critical acclaim for its unique storytelling and visual grandeur, and Karthi's performance was widely appreciated.

Paiyaa (2010): Directed by N. Lingusamy, this romantic action film was a commercial success and further established Karthi's popularity. He portrayed the role of a carefree young man who embarks on a road trip with a girl. Karthi's natural charm and chemistry with the co-star made this film a delightful watch.

Madras (2014): In this political drama directed by Pa. Ranjith, Karthi delivered a compelling performance as a resident of a housing colony in North Chennai. The film explores social and political issues while showcasing Karthi's versatility as an actor. His portrayal of the character and the film's realistic approach received critical acclaim.

Kaithi (2019): Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action thriller became a massive hit and garnered praise for its gripping storyline. Karthi played the role of an ex-convict who gets caught up in a tense situation involving a group of criminals. Despite the film being a solo act for Karthi, his performance held the audience's attention throughout, making it a standout film in his career.

Ponniyin Selvan (2022-202): Directed by Mani Ratnam, this multi-starrer film had Karthi play the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. This film also marks one of the best performances of Karthi where he proved his acting mettle. This mythological drama and portrayal of his character are amazing. Karthi nailed the performance by adding a tinge of humour to the character.

These films highlight the growth and versatility of Karthi as an actor. From intense rural dramas to action-packed thrillers, he has successfully portrayed a wide range of characters. Apart from the mentioned films, Karthi has also delivered noteworthy performances in movies like Siruthai, Komban, and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

Overall, Karthi's dedication to his craft and his ability to immerse himself in various roles have contributed to his growth as an actor. His filmography offers a diverse selection of films that showcase his talent, making them worth watching for any fan of Tamil cinema.