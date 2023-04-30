Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others, was released on Friday.

Recently, actor Aishwarya Rai recently met her co-stars from Ponniyin Selvan 2 at a screening along with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. At the screening, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek met the cast of PS2

As soon as Aishwarya and Aaradhya entered the venue, they met everyone from the cast of the film and each and everyone present took turns to meet and hug Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

Who wore what!

Aishwarya wore a blue suit while Aaradhya wore a white and pink outfit. Abhishek was in his usual all-black casual look. Trisha wore a black top, black pants and a blue shirt combo. Vikram looked stylish in a printed shirt and his hair was styled in dreadlocks. He also wore sunglasses.

Aishwarya hugged Vikram and Trisha, and then Vikram gave Aaradhya a hug and said, "You look more and more fabulous." They thanked him for the compliment. Then Trisha Krishnan gave her a hug and said, "God, you are as tall as your mom now!" Aaradhya responded with a smile.

Abhishek Bachchan reacts as netizen tells him to let Aishwarya Rai work more

The videos and pictures of Aaradhya and Aishwarya meeting and greeting the cast of PS 2 have gone viral. The film has been getting rave reviews, apart from fans and fraternity. Aishwarya's husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share his review of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Praising Aishwarya, Abhishek wrote, "#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of Mrs. Her best by far."

Replying to his tweet, a person wrote, "As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya."

Abhishek responded, "Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn't need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves."

About the film PS2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second part of Mani Ratnam's epic. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.