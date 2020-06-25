Karisma Kapoor, who made a terrific comeback this year with hit web series Mentalhood, is turning 46 on Thursday, June 25. Celebrities and fans from across the world are pouring in wishes to the birthday girl.

This year, Karisma, who has delivered big hits like Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Anari, Raja Babu, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, will be celebrating her special day with family at her home as the nation continues to be under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Karisma's birthday last year:

Last year, the actress celebrated her 45th birthday in London and fans were in awe when she shared a never-seen-before look of hers to mark the special day. In the image, the Fiza actress could be seen soaking up the sun in London while relaxing by the pool. She looked stunning as she flaunted her curves in a black monokini and accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses. Karisma captioned the post as "Love yourself at every age", accompanied with the hashtags: "#nofilter" and "#birthdaymood."

Lockdown diaries:

Ever since the diva joined Instagram, she has been giving snippets from her day-to-day life. However, the lockdown has allowed the Zubeidaa actress to improve her baking skills and of course spend ample amount of time with her kids Sameira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur.

Karisma's residence:

After separation from husband Sunjay Kapur in 2016, the Kapoor girl moved from Delhi to Mumbai and has been residing in Khar, Mumbai, near her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra home. Karisma lives with her kids in the luxurious apartment, glimpses of which has made its way to her Instagram handle.

Glimpses of Karisma's Khar home: