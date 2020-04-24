Karisma Kapoor has done many romantic movies and over the years, have enthralled the audience with her on-screen chemistry with co-stars. But in real life, her love stories did not have a happy ending.

Karisma was on the ninth cloud when she got engaged with Abhishek Bachchan after their movie 'Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai'.The Bachchan parivaar announced the union of two most prestigious families of Bollywood through an extravaganza event and Karisma was welcomed in the family.

But soon, the wedding was called off in mysterious ways and Karisma-Abhishek parted their ways.

Karisma Kapoor 'toxic' marriage with Sanjay Kapoor

Soon after her break-up with Abhishek Bachchan, the news of Karisma's marriage with Sanjay Kapoor started making the headlines. Though the couple got hitched through a lavish wedding ceremony in 2003, they got separated in 2010.

Lolo left Sanjay's house, along with her kids Samaira and Kiaan and the battle of ugly and prolonged divorce battle begin. While Karisma got candid about the torture she has to go through because of Sanjay, and how her ex-husband and his family have assaulted her, Sanjay also came out with some vitriolic comments about Karisma.

I was a 'rebound' for Karisma: Sanjay Kapoor

When the divorce battle was going on, Sanjay did file a petition in the family court claiming that Karisma married him for money. He alleged that Karisma married him "in a calculated and clinical manner."

As per the report by India Today, he also blamed Karisma for their failed marriage. He also went on record to say that he was just a rebound in 2003, after her break-up with Abhishek Bachchan.

Sanjay also added that Lolo used their young kids as "pawns" and didn't let them him or his family to meet them, in order to claim more money. He further insisted that Karisma declined his ailing father the access to meet Samaira and Kiaan, and he passed away after six months "while pining for them".

Karisma Kapoor divorce

After a long and ugly struggle of custody and alimony, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's divorce was finalised in 2016. Sanjay Kapoor is now married to Priya Sachdeva. Karisma, on the work front, is bathing in the success of her web series, Mentalhood.