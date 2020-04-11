Karisma Kapoor has been making headlines once again, for her new web series, Mentalhood. Raja Hindustani fame has been highly appreciated for her performance in Ekta Kapoor's web series, alongside Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, etc. Her portrayal as a mother reminds us of the time when she single-handedly raised her two kids, after getting out of a toxic relationship.

Karisma, who is the mother of Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, kids from her marriage with Sanjay Kapoor, has always been supportive of his kids. She herself has been a spectacular actress of Bollywood and ruled the box office in the 90s and 20s and now the rumours of Samiera's Bollywood Debut is making the headlines.

Now, being the daughter of a famous actress, it is expected out of Samiera Kapoor to make a Bollywood debut like Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey but looks like, she has some other plans for herself. Recently, Karisma Kapoor made major revelations about her daughter's future plans and said she will support her, no matter what.

She's just experimenting: Karisma Kapoor

Talking to Spotboye, Karisma Kapoor disclosed about the plans of Samiera's Bollywood debut. She said, "That's not true. My daughter and her group of friends are interested in films through all aspects of movies, so whether it will be behind the scenes or in front of the camera I still do not know. They are just experimenting now and learning the ropes. So right now there are no such plans per se. Above all, Samaira is very young and still in school. This whole project is like an extra-curricular activity."

Karisma to her daughter, 'Believe in Yourself'

Dil Toh Pagal Hai star disclosed that it's going to be Samiera's choice whether she wants to come in Bollywood or not. She said, "will never over-encourage or under-encourage her. I do back my children in their decisions. My philosophy is 'believe in yourself and do things which make you happy."

Karisma made her comeback through web series called Mentalhood, which has been reviewed as an 'essential crash course for parenthood'. In the web series, she plays a married mother of three school-going kids on the show.