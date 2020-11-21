Joe Biden is definitely enjoying the flames and frosting trophy of seventy-eight candles on his birthday cake this Friday as his fans wished him four years of good health in the White House, along with tons of ice creams and aviators.

If there's one thing that Biden loves, besides pizza, it is relishing ice creams and flashing on aviators, and those close to the president-elect are completely aware of, including former president Barack Obama. Since campaigning with Obama in 2008, there have been numerous memorable sightings around the country of the former Vice President at different ice cream shops, proudly holding up an ice cream cone like the Statue of Liberty, or playing it cool while wearing Ray-Ban aviators, cone in one hand and cash in the other.

Joe Biden, his aviators and ice creams

In 2016, during a visit to the headquarters of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream in Columbus, Ohio, to discuss the US economy and federal overtime, the then-Vice President said after taking the podium, "My name is Joe Biden and I love ice cream. You all think I'm kidding, I'm not. I eat more ice cream than three other people you'd like to be with, all at once."

Not only his quote but ice creams have also become an important part of the culture in Biden's key swing states including Ohio and Illinois.

Biden will be the oldest president ever to enter the presidential office when he is inaugurated on January 20. Ronald Reagan, who also drew attention for his advancing years, was 69 when he entered office in 1981. Donald Trump was 70, making him the oldest person to be elected to the presidency – excluding Reagan's re-election at 73.