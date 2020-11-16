US President-elect Joe Biden and his VP-elect Kamala Harris will assume the office early next year after winning majority electoral votes and a huge nod from Americans. After winning the confidence of the people of the United States, the Biden-Harris administration is now welcoming them to be a part of their campaign.

"In this moment, we must harness the passion, creativity, talent, and ingenuity of the American people to build back better and restore faith in our government. We are committed to building an Administration that looks like America and works for all Americans," the statement read.

How to apply for political appointee in Biden-Harris administration?

Any American citizen can apply for a political appointee job in the Biden-Harris administration, irrespective of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, age, disability, national or ethnic origin, military service status, citizenship, or other protected characteristic.

Any interested applicant can explore the employment opportunities within the administration. There's also an option to request for accommodation due to a disability by indicating the same on the application form.

Applicants must fill out the online form to be considered for the political appointee job in the Biden-Harris administration. You can access the form HERE. Applicants must answer some basic questions such as name, contact info, current employment details, desired function, a preferred policy area of interest, and the desirable department to serve in.