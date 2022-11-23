Hansika Motwani is a sight to behold as her wedding festivities begin in full swing. The actress was seen in a bright red saree heading for the first function of their wedding – Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai. Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. The grand wedding will take place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Hansika's look

The bride-to-be's look for the spiritual start to the wedding prep left the internet gasping for some air. The Aap Ka Surroor actress looked like a goddess in a red saree which she paired up with some heavy jewellery and make up. As she smiled for the paps, her bridal glow remained unmissable.

The wedding rights

If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael are in talks to sell the streaming rights of their wedding festivities to an OTT platform. "Hansika and Sohael are still in talks with 2 OTT platforms to sell their wedding video rights and are yet to seal the deal. There is going to be no live streaming of their wedding," a Pinkvilla report states.

Hansika's bitter breakup

It was earlier this month that Hansika surprised everyone with her proposal pictures from Eiffel Tower. The Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress was earlier said to be in a relationship with Silambarasan aka Simbu. What made the couple part ways remained unknown but Simbu did talk about how his struggles took a toll on his personal life in an interview.

"I thought my girlfriend (Hansika) will be with me, but she ditched me when I was struggling. (Laughs). I was hoping to forget my pain by looking at my child's face after getting married, but that did not happen...I think the God is testing me. Everything had gone, but I only have this life. Then I realised that there is a purpose why I am still alive. In spite of my highs and lows, fans are still with me," Simbu had once said in an interview.