Hansika Motwani has added fuel to the divorce rumours by deleting all her wedding pictures and videos from her Instagram profile. Hansika deleted her grand wedding pictures with Sohael as rumours of them heading for a divorce picked up pace. The couple had tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2022 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Rajasthan.

What went wrong

Hansika has reportedly been living with her mother for a long time now. The couple had initially moved in with Sohael's family but when things didn't go as planned, they started living separately in the same building. However, when problems continued to brew, the two started living separately from one another.

"Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents. When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael's family. However, adjusting with a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted," a source told HT.

On breaking Sohael's marriage

This is Sohael Kathuriya's second marriage. He was earlier married to Rinky Bajaj who happened to be Hansika's best friend. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' actress faced a lot of backlash for 'breaking' her best friend's marriage back when she announced her decision to marry Sohael.

Hansika and Sohael's wedding was documented by Jio Hotstar and titled 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama'. The six-episode series had the two sharing matters close to their heart and covered all their wedding festivities.

"Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity," she had said back then.