Congratulations are in order! On Sunday, actor Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. The first pictures and videos from the wedding have surfaced online.

Just married: Hansika Motwani ties the knot with Sohael Kathuriya

The bride and groom enter the wedding venue, and the video of their grand entry beaming with love and happiness will make your hearts flutter. For the big day, the beautiful bride Hansika wore a traditional red lehenga, while Sohael complimented his lady love in an all-ivory sherwani look.

In the clips that have now gone viral, we can see the duo exchanging garlands with fireworks all around while their family and friends rejoice in celebratory mode. The bride and the groom looked into each other's as they walked hand-in-hand post the garland ceremony.

Hansika and Sohael's dreamy wedding pictures prove that fairytale romance exists.

Take a look at the wedding pictures and videos

On Sunday morning, Hansika and Sohael twinned in white floral ethnic outfits, for their beautiful Haldi ceremony. Their family members and friends applied turmeric on their faces.

White-themed pre-wedding festivities and sangeet ceremony

Their pre-wedding festivities were in full swing, from Mehendi to sangeet to white-themed pre-wedding bash. The pictures and videos of Hansika and her beau Sohael show how much the couple enjoyed the wedding festivities. On December 3, the couple hosted a white-themed cocktail party where the couple twinned in a white ensemble and make a grand entry in a vintage car. From games, to dancing to derby the couple had a blast.

Later that evening, they had a sangeet function and their engagement ceremony. Hansika Motwani looked gorgeous dressed in a pink lehenga at her sangeet while Sohael complemented her in his black sherwani. The couple exchanged rings and vowed to stay together happily ever after.

Take a look at their sangeet and cocktails party videos and pictures.

Last week the actress had a blast with her girl gang at her bachelorette party. The actress shared a reel on her Instagram handle and called it, "the best bachelorette ever."

Take a look.

Professional front

Hansika Motwani has been a part of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her debut as an actor with the 2001 television show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, she rose to fame with the kids' fantasy show Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

Hansika Motwani was part of Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya and Himesh Reshammiya's Aap Kaa Surroor. She also starred in films like Desamuduru, Kandireega, Maska, Kantri, Aranmanai, Villain, Singam II (Suriya's version), Denikaina Ready and Uyire Uyire to name a few.