Bollywood and television actress Hansika Motwani's pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. The actress is all set to tie the knot with businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4, 2022. Last week, the actress looked radiant in a red saree as she headed for Mata Ki Chowki. Just a few days before D-day, the actress is having fun with her gang of girls. The access is enjoying her bachelorette in Greece.

Hansika took to her Instagram and shared glimpses from her "best bachelorette party" with her fans.

Inside pictures and videos of Hansika Motwani's "best bachelorette party" in Greece

The video begins with Phillauri's track Din Shagna Da playing in the backdrop. In the video, the soon-to-be bride, Hansika is wearing a silk robe with 'bride' written on the back of her outfit. Standing with her back towards the camera, she swept her hair to one side, and bridesmaids are seen wearing customised black robes.

The actor is seen wearing white outfits with her bride maids and she has also worn a 'bride to be' sash around her and a 'bride' band on her head. The words 'best bachelorette ever' appeared on the video.

The music then transitions to a party number, the actress is seen exploring the streets of Greece, taking pictures, dancing her heart out, and enjoying a day out with her gang of girls. Hansika's bride squad also included actor Sriya Reddy. Sharing the video, Hansika Motwani captioned the video, "Best bachelorette ever. Blessed with the best.

Reacting to the post, her friend Tanvi Shah wrote, "Can we go backkkk?" Hansika replied, "How I wish." Sriya commented, "the best ever !!!!!"

Fans also flocked to her comments section and showered the soon-to-be bride with love and warm wishes.

A user commented, "Prettiest bride in the world."

Another one averred, "Can't wait to see you as bride love."

Earlier this week, Hansik and Sohail kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with Mata Ki Chowki.

ICYMI if you missed the pictures

Who is Sohail Kathuria?

Sohail Kathuria, a Mumbai-based businessman, proposed to Hansika Motwani in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Wedding venue

Reportedly, the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will be held on December 3. And the couple will get married on December 4 with the Haldi ceremony planned for the morning of the same day. The wedding is expected to be held at Jaipur's Mundota Fort.

Professional front

Hansika Motwani has been a part of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her debut as an actor with the 2001 television show Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, she rose to fame with kids' fantasy show Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

Hansika Motwani was part of Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya and Himesh Reshammiya's Aap Kaa Surroor. She also starred in films like Desamuduru, Kandireega, Maska, Kantri, Aranmanai, Villain, Singam II (Suriya's version), Denikaina Ready and Uyire Uyire to name a few.