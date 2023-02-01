Hansika Motwani has shared the teaser of her wedding which will soon drop on OTT as a show. Titled 'Love Shaadi Drama', the wedding show will feature Hansika's pre-marital to marital journey with husband, Sohael Kathuriya. The two got married in a grand wedding ceremony in Jaipur on December 4, 2022.

Hansika's post

"Lots of Love, Lots of Happiness and a bit of Drama... #HotstarSpecials #HansikasLoveShaadiDrama Streams from 10th Feb only on @disneyplushotstar," Motwani wrote while sharing the teaser. The teaser also shows her talking about her husband's past. For those who came in late, Sohael was earlier married to Hansika's best friend.

Social media slams the actress

While Hansika's fans and followers couldn't stop gushing over the teaser, many slammed her for breaking someone's home and turning it into a show. "You broke someone's marriage and have the audacity to sell it now," wrote one user. "You stole your best friend's husband, don't forget that," another user wrote.

"May be we get answers to the so called statement 'Stolen friend's husband," a social media user commented. "Tell me you are an actor without telling you are an actor," another social media user wrote. "People started selling the dramas for money damn," a netizen commented.

But, there were many who even praised the teaser and Hansika. "Those condemning Hansika don't know the reality of Sohael's first marriage," one person commented. "She will give all the answers to her haters with this," another one commented.