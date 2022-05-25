Director Hansal Mehta has finally tied the knot with partner Safeena Husain. The two had been together for the last 17 years and have two children. Mehta took to social media to share the news. The two got married in a close-knit ceremony in presence of just a handful of people. The two were seen holding placards of "love" and posing. The wedding took place in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, US.

Hansal's social media post

"So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life, this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony, they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has," Mehta wrote.

Congratulations pour in

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has worked with Hansal Mehta in several films wrote, "Congratulations my fav couple. You guys complete each other. I love you both."

Manoj Bajpayee, who also teamed up with the director for several amazing projects also congratulated the couple. He wrote, "Wow! Wow! Congratulations and best wishes to both of you lovelies."

Who is Safeena?

Safeena is reportedly the daughter of late actor Yusuf Husain. She is also a social worker who works towards providing equal education for girls. Before Safeena, Hansal was married to Sunita Mehta. The two had two kids - Pallava and Jay. Safeena and Hansal have two daughters - Kimaya and Rehana.