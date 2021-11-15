Sandalwood's legendary musician Hamsalekha has landed in a controversy after a video of him making a controversial comment on late Udupi's Pejawar Vshwesha Theertha seer went viral. He has now given an apology following widespread criticism.

What's in the Video?

At an event in Manasagangotri in Mysuru last week, Hamsalekha stated that the seer should have visited the Dalits to his places instead of going to their colonies.

"Pejawar Seer used to visit Dalit colonies. He can only visit their houses. Can he eat chicken if offered to him? Can he eat mutton or liver fry? Visiting the houses of Dalits is not a big deal. Kumaraswamy started 'Gram Vastavya' (a village stay programme). Now, everyone is doing it... upper-class people should invite Dalits to their homes and feed them," he said in a viral video.

The legendary musician's comments on the seer were widely slammed online as not only it dragged a late person to the debate but also his remarks were on his food habit.

Reacting to the controversy, Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha seer of Sri Pejavar Mutt said that Hamsalekha's comments had hurt them and devotees while stating that the late swamiji had worked for the upliftment for the backward class.

However, the seer said that they will not protest against Hamsalekha saying that "God is watching".

Hamsalekha's Apology

As the video went viral and people started criticising Hamsalekha, the musician shared a video to give an apology for his comments. "I did make a wrong statement and I apologise for my remarks over the seer. I keep people, who work for the upliftment of untouchables, in high regards. Even my wife disapproved of my comments. I am a musician and do not like to court controversy or hurt anyone. Just like my music my life and words should bring happiness," he said.