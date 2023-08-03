Puneet Superstar has confirmed his participation in Lock Upp 2. Lord Puneet has made certain claims about the host of the show, Kangana Ranaut as well. The Youtube sensation has said Kagana will fall in love with him, the two will get married and eventually have two fair children just like them. Puneet made the claims during a live with his fans and followers.

Puneet Superstar's tall claims

Puneet Superstar, who is known for his viral and satirical content has said that even though the makers of the show wanted him to keep it a secret, he decided to spill the beans. "Saamne Kangana ji baithi hongi jaise hi main show me entry lunga sabse pehle main yahi boluga ki Kangana ji main aapse bahot jyada pyaar karta hu or aap bhi mujhse bahot jyada pyaar karti ho," he said.

"Or uske baad pyaar ho jayega, hamari shaadi ho jayegi, or hamare jaise 2 gore chitte bacche paida ho jayege," he went on to add. (Kangana Ranaut will be sitting in front and as soon as I will enter, I will tell her that I love her and she will also love me. We both will fall in love and get married. We will have two fair skinned children just like us).

Ambani offered him a project?

Puneet Superstar's Instagram page had over 3 million followers, however, it was disabled recently. He claimed that he was depressed following the incident. He also went on to add that Mr Ambani called him recently and offered him a project worth Rs 3 lakh crore. Puneet seemed uninterested in talking about Bigg Boss from where he was thrown out within two days.