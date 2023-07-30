Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is unabashed and unapologetic, not only is she vocal during her interviews, but also on her social media handles. Especially on her Instagram stories. On Saturday, the Queen of controversies lashed out at Karan Johar and reviewed his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and said that he spent 250 cr on daily soap, she also school Ranveer Singh on his fashion sense and advised him to stay away from Karan Johar. On Sunday, merely less than 24 hours, Kangana is back on her social media and this time she has once again attacked Hrithik Roshan and also took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor by calling him

On Sunday, taking to her Instagram stories, the Queen actor shared screenshots of her DM (direct message) indicating that someone is trying to impersonate her and is scamming others on her name. She also reported to the cyber cell branch of Mumbai by tagging them. Stating someone is trying to hack her account by pretending that he is from the actress' team.

Kangana attacked Hrithik yet again

Sharing a post about the same, she wrote, "Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities, this superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numbers and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way I thought he was going through a divorce but later I found out that had nothing to do with the shady behaviour..."

She added, "They buy fake bulk tickets and manipulate collections also inflate to unreasonable proportions.... They also spy and buy Whatsapp data I always see information about my contracts and personal life being exploited.... These are not just talentless stupid people.... They have criminal tendencies... very scary ... @cybercrimehelp.mumbai please take action."

Kangana launched fresh charges on Ranbir and Alia

Soon out of nowhere, she attacks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Without taking any names she wrote, "Another superstar who is known to be a womaniser landed at my house and begged me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me, when I questioned this shady behaviour he said he was getting a trilogy to date a papa ki pari who he didn't love, I was not ok with that and I said no to such a situation, he too started to communicate from various numbers and accounts till I blocked all and then I felt he hacked all my devices.... He even said his marriage was fake and baby is a trick to promote the movie .... I was beyond appalled... I still can't believe if anyone can be so morally corrupt, they aren't humans they are demons ...that's why I am determined to destroy them .... Dharma's main purpose is to destroy Adharma .... That's what Shri Krishna said in Geeta."

She went on and claimed that Ranbir came to meet her in Paris. She wrote. "Also to clarify this person (mafia playboy superstar) has been after me since 2012 back then he was not married, we were working for the same studio and he used to get all the information about me when I was filming Queen, he even came to my set in Paris, since then he has been coming to my house and doing stupid things.... I thought he is just dumb and kept ignoring him soon he became obsessed, He also offered me a film with him in 2016 but I refused to play a second fiddle to him in another actor's. Biopic that he was starring in..... probably no other woman ever did such a thing to him and he felt hurt... then he started talking to me again in mid-2021 ... with another saga and story which now I think was a trap by mafia goons ...nevertheless he has recently offered me another film to work with him even though I keep bashing him publicly...I have said no to that as well."

"So everyone who is concerned about me and sending me messages that how could I entertain such a clown should know that I don't, please know that it's not something recent it goes back more than a decade and I took strong steps to fight harassment and interference in my life 1 am in a very happy place in my life ... Professionally and personally both that's why these people spying on me and spreading negative news every day. It feels like a battle every day and it's also exhausting.... But I am determined to be victorious both personally and professionally," she ended.

Ranbir and Alia have never replied to Kangana's accusations and claims and have maintained silence and dignity on the said topic.

Work front

Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the post-production of Animal which will hit the screen on December 1, 2023. While Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of the recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani which marks Karan Johar's back to direction after seven long years. the film has been receiving rave reviews from fans, fraternity and critics alike.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2 which also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to blockbuster Tamil film Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. The movie is scheduled to release on September 19. She will next be seen in Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas which will release in cinema halls on October 20. She then has Emergency which is produced by Manikarnika Films her maiden production. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.