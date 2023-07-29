Kangana Ranaut is unapologetic and unabashed when it comes to speaking her heart and mind. The actor never minces her word and is often sharing her two cents over issues concerning cinema, politics or nepotism, which she keeps raising very often.

Karan vs Kangana: How it began

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut's feud started way back when Kangana graced Karan's coffee couch and blatantly called him "flag bearer of nepotism", since that time, Kjo and Kangana have started to take sly digs at each other at various events.

However, Kangana openly slams Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey on her Instagram stories without actually taking names. However, Karan ensures that he gives it back on his own. Their social media outrage hasn't boiled down even a bit.

Kangana took a sly dig at Alia and Ranbir's marriage

Last week Kanagan took potshots on Alia and Ranbir's marriage calling it fake and now she has taken to her Instagram stories and reviewed Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. The film continues to receive rave reviews from audiences and critics, however, Kangana slammed Karan Johar and slammed the filmmaker by calling the film "nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona" (nepotism gang crying and pleasing their in-laws in the film ) and it just didn't stop here, she called Ranveer Singh 'Cartoon Looking' and said he should 'Stop Getting Influenced By KJo'.

Kangana rips apart Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and schools Ranveer Singh

In the latest Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut is busy wondering where the nepo gang is. She wrote, "Mere baare mein subah se ek bhi baseless negative news nahi aayi, mere fake quotes bhi media ko mass mail nahi kiye gaye, ya negative or damaging rumours about my projects or years old film scenes out of context use karke usko sexualise karke mujhe harrass bhi nahi kiya ja raha... itna sannata kyu hai?? Kahi Lanka mein aag toh nahi lag gayi? Koi pata toh karo aaj nepo gang kaha busy hai?"

This translates to, "No one has spoken a single negative thing about me in the news since morning, and the media is also not reporting my fake quotes or damaging the reputation of my upcoming or past projects. Nor anyone is circulating my sexualised scenes from old films. Why so silent? Someone should check what Nepo gang is up to."

Kangana Ranaut slams Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, says Karan Johar has made 'daily soap' with ₹250 crore

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday and wrote, "Audience can't be fooled anymore. They have rejected atrocious and creatively poor films full of fake sets and over-the-top fake costumes, who dress like this in real life also where are tacky houses like those in Delhi??? What rubbish!!!! Shame on Karan Johar for copying his own vintage movies of the nineties... also how come he spend 250 cr on this stupidity? Who gives them this kind of money's while real talent struggle to get funds !!!"

Kangana compares 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Kangana also compared Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to last week's Hollywood release, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. She wrote, "Indian audiences watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science aur yahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona,(And here the nepotism kids are still crying and mending ways with mother-in-law) lekin why he needs ₹250 cr to make a daily soap .... ??? Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same nth time ... calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it ... Don't waste funds it's not easy time for the industry, retire now and let young film makers make new and revolutionary films ..."

Kanagna on Ranveer Singh's fashion sense

Kangana also schooled Ranveer for his colourful and vibrant fashion sense. She wrote, "My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense ... he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji (Dharmendra) or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can't identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero, please see all south heroes how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity..... They look manly and dignified... people don't ruin the culture in our country (join hands emoji)."

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has got rave reviews and also earned ₹11.10 crore on day one of release.

Work front

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has three films in the pipeline. Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency.