Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut never minces her words and often, not only does she entertain her fans on-screen, she often hits back at trolls and media for writing articles about her that she finds is not true. Kangana has often been outspoken, especially over the nepotism row and often claims Karan Johar and the actors he launched are the culprits for outsiders not getting their due.

It all started with Kangana pouring her heart out on Koffee with Karan season, where she opened and told Karan Johar as the 'flagbearer of nepotism'. Post which Kangana has never shied away from targeting Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Pandey among others.

Kangana Ranaut's recent Instagram stories grabbed headlines.

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

On her Instagram stories, Kangana shared a post about a movie announcement from Ahimsa Entertainment on her Instagram stories. She published a news article about people making fun of Vijay Sethupathi and for collaborating on a psychological thriller in the post that followed.

In the first post, she wrote, "Anytime I am about to announce any film this kind of obnoxious bulk mass emails with appalling headlines demeaning me and my co-actors begin to get heavily promoted everywhere....Only thing I can say to gang changu mangu ...'kya jali tumhari kya jali (you got burned)"

In the next slide, she wrote, "How come all papers have the same headline everywhere... This is called bulk mass mail... Dear changu mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you 'Bhagwan apki aatma ko shanti de (May God bless your soul) (hug face and folded hand emojis)'."

In the next Instagram story, Kangana targeted seemingly on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage.

Moving forward, she wrote: "In another news, a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi, who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own ... besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ....This farzi jodi needs to be exposed..."

She also added, "This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love ...this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage... But sadly no takers for him now.... He must focus on his wife and daughter...this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi... ab sudhar jao." (Once you are married, you should

She took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Ranbir had recently joined mom Neetu Kapoor and family in London for her birthday, while Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha stayed in India.

Work front

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has three films in the pipeline. Tejas, Chandramukhi 2 and Emergency.