Puneet Superstar aka Lord Puneet is a pouplar face on social media. He garners a huge fan following and his fans worship him, Punnet also keeps his fans in high regard and often does charity with the money he earns through reels and online content. The famous social media influencer was the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2. It was merely less than 24 hours inside the show and he was out. Fans were enraged seeing Puneet ousted from the house.

This also angered the influencer and within weeks Puneet started a petition in which his fans gave negative reviews of the Jio Cinema app which led to 2. 3 ratings for the app, the rating went low and with that petition and money, Puneet helped the needy and gave beggers food.

Amidst all this and more the influencer has once again hogged the limelight and this time social media has been divided into MC Stan's fans and Puneet's fans. Here's why.

Puneet Supertarrrr's Instagram handle banned

Puneet Supertarrrr's Instagram handle that had more than 3 million followers has been suspended. His Instagram account cannot be found anymore. This has come as a shock not just to Puneet but also to his ardent fans who often go to lengths and breath and ensure that Puneet's popularity never fades.

Netizens on TwitterX claimed that 'Instagram took down' Puneet's account as there was 'mass reporting against it by MC Stan fans'. Several reports suggest that Puneet's account has been suspended due to Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's fans reporting Puneet's account after being upset with him for his remarks about the rapper.

In June, after Puneet's exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 following his exit from Salman Khan-led show Puneet Superstar shared a video lashing out at MC Stan on Instagram, He said, "Bigg Boss can go to hell. I don't need anyone. Puneet Superstar will always be a star. This insect MC Stan challenged me and my comedy. Friends quickly download the Elo Elo app where I will be live at 4 pm tomorrow and pull up everyone one by one. All you useless, jobless, penniless people want to ride on my success, but Puneet will always be a star."

Puneet was left in disbelief after he got to know that his account has been suspended.

Take a look a Puneet Superstar's reaction after his account got removed by Instagram

Puneet Superstar reaction after his account got removed by Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/I9epLK4U24 — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) July 28, 2023

The influencer tried to log in to his IG account but in vain. In haste, he tried to restart his phone's internet. He became so angry that he threw his phone. The video of angry Puneet trying to log in has surfaced online.

Internet dived

While a section of Bigg Boss lovers is celebrating MC Stan, others are certainly not happy and are demanding Puneet's account back. Some have even started to trend, "Bring back Puneet's Instagram account.

Who is Puneet superstar?

Puneet Superstar shot to fame on social media when his yelling and screeching videos went viral on TikTok. In most of the videos, he would screech at the camera and pour anything on his face including chilly powder, toothpaste, floor cleaner, shampoo, and others. After TikTok was banned, Puneet started making reels on Instagram and enjoyed a fan following of 3 million people.