Get a room you two. Reportedly Halsey and Yungblud's romance appears to be growing stronger, as the two put on a PDA show while waiting for a ride after having dinner in LA.

Apparently, Halsey, shared an Instagram snapshot with British rocker, Yungblud, as the pair took a romantic stroll down a dimly lit street. Now, the twosome seem to be fueling romance rumours even further as the musicians were spotted getting quite cosy while out together in West Hollywood.

It is being reported that Halsey and her handsome 20-year-old suitor appeared smitten with each other and didn't leave each other's side after enjoying a dinner for two. Reportedly Halsey was dressed in a sexy thigh-grazing leopard print coat as she softly nuzzled her nose against Yungblud's cheek, who didn't take his eyes off the blonde bombshell the entire night.

According to a source that spoke exclusively to HollywoodLife said that Halsey "definitely wants to take things slow with Yungblud, but she really likes him a lot and sees long-term potential in this relationship."

"Although Halsey has only been seeing Yungblud for a short while, she is finding herself completely falling for him."

Halsey reportedly broke up with her on-again/off-again boyfriend G-Eazy, in October. "Halsey has a lot on her plate right now and really wants to focus on her career. She also wanted to take some time for herself after her breakup with G-Eazy and enjoy the single life for a while," the insider added. "Halsey wasn't looking for love or for a relationship, but Yungblud is sweeter to her than any other guy she's ever dated and she's finding it hard not to feel completely smitten."