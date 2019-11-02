At least 4 people were killed in a shooting at a Halloween party in Orinda, Northern California. Police who reported to the scene on Friday said the Airbnb property was rented by a woman who falsely claimed that she wanted to rent the place so her asthmatic family members could escape the wildfire smoke. According to reports, gunshots were heard at 10.45 pm on Thursday at the property at the San Francisco suburb where about 100 guests were gathered for a party, reported Associated Press.

Initially, the Contra Costa County Cherif's Office said three victims identified as 22-year-old Tiyon Farley of Antioch, 24-year-old Omar Taylor of Pittsburg and 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr died at the scene while 29-year-old Javin County died at the hospital. On Friday night, the fifth victim, 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins of Vallejo and Hercules died at a local hospital.

Other people from the party including those who suffered from gunshot wounds and the panic from the shooting were given treatment, authorities said.

Reports state that the owner of the 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom property, Micheal Wang had told the renter that no party was allowed. On Thursday, neighbours had complained to them regarding the party at the house. After he saw more than a dozen people gathered in their property from the doorbell camera, Wang contacted the police.

"We called the police. They were on the way to go there to stop them, but before we got there the neighbour already sent us a message saying there was a shooting," he was quoted as saying to San Francisco Chronicle. "When we arrived there, the police were already there." While two guns were found, no suspect has been identified and arrested yet Orinda Police Chief David Cook said.

Confirming that gunmen had no ongoing threat to the public. "We don't have any reason to believe that they stayed in the area," Cook said. "We don't have any reason to believe that they were from Orinda." A video posted on Instagram by one of the guests in the party showed a wounded man on the ground, a police officer and a woman stating she needs to the hospital saying "my hand's been blown off". The video ends with shots heard from outside the house and people rushing outside.

Another Halloween party in Salt Lake City was also reported and left two men dead. Duchesne County Sheriff Travis Tucker said a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed and a 23-year-old man was shot to death. No arrests have taken place yet. The incident happened on the same day a 7-year-old girl was critically wounded by a stray bullet in the neck during an encounter between two gangs while she was trick-or-treating. A juvenile was identified as the shooter on Friday by officials.