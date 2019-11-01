A seven-year-old girl was critically injured by a stray bullet while trick-or-treating on Thursday, October 31, in Chicago. In addition to it, a 31-year-old man was also shot in the hand.

The girl was shot in the upper chest area and was taken to the Stroger Hospital where her condition remains critical, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. The 31-year-old male was admitted to a local hospital.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the girl was an "unintended victim" after multiple offenders opened fire. He said officials are collecting information from eyewitnesses but "we need more".

The shooting took place at 5.30 pm after two people walked up to a group of people standing in 3700 block of West 26 Street and opened fire. The girl was shot during a chase when a member from the group missed the shot aiming to hit the intended victim, police told ABC news.

Police investigate shooting

"We heard the shots ... four shots and I went outside," Lali Lara, a worker at a nearby cellphone store, told the Chicago Tribune. "The girl's father was screaming, 'My little girl's been shot'."

Police are reviewing the surveillance video near the crime scene and are asking for local help in the investigation. Some eyewitnesses who refused to be named said one of the people involved was wearing a mask. No suspect has been identified yet.

The incident comes a day after a man was acquited of involuntary manslaughter charges after a gun encounter resulted in the death of an 11-year-old Shamiya Adams in Chicago. She was fatally shot in the head in 2014 from a stray bullet during a sleepover at her friend's place in South Side.