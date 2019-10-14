At least five people were shot dead after a neighbour with 'anger management issues' opened fire in a condominium building in Northwest Side, Chicago.

The 67-year-old gunman, who has not yet been identified, entered a unit in Dunning condo building on Sunday and shot dead three men and a woman who were having their dinner, said Deputy Superintendent of Chicago police, Anthony Riccio.

After the first shooting, the gunman who was a retired construction worker went to another apartment unit and shot a 53-year-old woman. The critically-injured woman was rushed to the hospital where she died on Sunday.

The victims of the first shooting were two women, a 66-year-old, another in her 30s as well as two men, one in his late 40s and the other another 61-year-old man, reported Chicago Tribune. Officials have not revealed the identities of the victims yet.

Describing the gunman who has lived in his condo in the 6700 block, West Irving Park Road for 15 years, police officials said the incident "definitely wasn't random," as he had several confrontations with the victims in the past owing to various complaints against him.

"Most of the occupants inside the building have had problems with him in the past but nothing obviously of this magnitude," Riccio said adding that the officials are unsure what triggered him to take such extreme steps.

Investigation revealed that no evidence of forced entry was found. Police said the suspect is in custody, and a weapon has been recovered.