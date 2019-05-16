The half-burnt body of a woman, who was reported missing six months ago, was recovered from a forest area in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday. Kavya Satish, 30, used to work as a teacher at a private school. She was married to Satish, an agriculturist-cum-realtor and a resident of Mookambikanagar near Machohalli forest gate off Tumakuru Road.

According to the police, the body was found near Madanayakanahalli forest region in Nelamangala. The police suspect that she was beaten to death as her skull had a deep injury.

Kavya had left home for the school on October 31, 2018, and never came back. Satish had filed a missing person complaint with Madanayakanahalli police. "Satish had mentioned the colour of her saree, her wristwatch and the lunch box that she carried," police said.

Her mobile phone was switched off and locals told cops that they didn't see her heading towards the bus stand or any other place on the day she went missing, reports TOI.

The police found Kavya's half-burnt body near the forest area on Tuesday and informed her elder sister Soumya. The body matched with the descriptions of Kavya and had the same items mentioned in the police statement by her husband. Kavya's family also identified personal belongings after reaching the crime spot.

Soumya has lodged a complaint against Kavya's husband and his family for allegedly murdering her sister.