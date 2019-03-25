A fire broke out at a house in Nelamangala in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday evening. The incident has happened at one of the prime properties in the area.

Initial reports suggest a short circuit to be the reason behind the fire and no casualties are reported as of now.

The house that caught fire belongs to Rangathammiah and it is understood to be worth around Rs 5 crore. The furniture in the house, worth Rs 2 crore, has been completely gutted in the massive fire accident.

The fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames, but as the fire has engulfed the entire house and premises, it has become very difficult for the fire marshals to engage in the rescue operations.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)