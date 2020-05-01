If there is one female director who had the gutts to come out with a full-blown action entertainer and give the topmost ones a run for their money, it has to be Farah Khan. Bollywood, which was considered a male dominated industry and where female directors were not seen with equal respect and money making capacity, Khan broke all the stereotypes and how! And it's not just professional life that has always stood out, her bold decisions in her personal life too deserve an applause. More so, because she dared to not only make those choices but also speak about them.

Farah Khan's decision to get married when she was almost touching fourty, her being open about going through an IVF, having three lovely children and then, going for a tummy tuck at the age of 47; she has seen it all, done it all. The powerhouse of energy and immense talent, Farah herself had revealed that women should give her a bravery award for getting a tummy tuck and also for talking about it.

I had a tummy tuck at the age of 47

For a column in HT, Farah had said, "I've been known as a No. 1 choreographer, a director who has made hit films, a mother to triplets, an actor and producer, and an awards-winner. But my biggest achievement now is the fact that I had a tummy tuck at the age of 47, and I admit it! I think the women of the world will give me a bravery award for saying so. People are amazed when I tell them that I've done this. In fact, I even had visitors at the hospital. Many people took my surgeon's number and I'm sure he's busier than ever now."

The brutal truth

She further said, "Usually, people say they're going on a holiday when they're actually having surgery. If you've had surgery, what's wrong with admitting it? Also, some surgeries are evident. People go abroad with one face and come back with another. And then they say, 'It's a diet', 'I've been going to a new gym,' and what not. When you ask them the address of the gym, they get amnesia. I think to myself then, 'That gym is in some surgeon's office!'"

She concluded saying, "Now that I've had a tummy tuck, I know that when people say that their hot body is a result of pilates, it's all crap. Aisa flat stomach pilates se nahi aata hain! But I'm happy with what I've done. Now when I go to a shop, I find something that fits me. But your mind plays the devil's role. Now that I fit into a large, I want to be a medium!"