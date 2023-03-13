Veteran actor, maverick director and producer Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 after suffering a heart attack. He breathed his last in Delhi. His untimely death has sent shockwaves across the nation. Merely two days before his unfortunate demise, on March 7, 2023, the actor shared a slew of pictures from the Holi bash which he attended with newlyweds Ali Fazal- Richa Chadha, and Javed Akhtar among others.

His close friend actor Anupam Kher shared the news of Satish Kaushik's demise.

Taking to his social media handles, the actor shared a black and white throwback picture of them and penned a heartbreaking that read, "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Saanvi Mallu wife of business Kuber group director Vikas Mallu alleged that her husband is behind actor-filmmaker death

On Saturday it was reported that the wife of a Delhi-based businessman, claimed that her husband allegedly killed Kaushik for Rs 15 crore which he took from the actor for investment purposes in Dubai. Several reports state that it was Vikas Malu, director of the Kuber Group was the man against whom the complaint had been filed.

Saanvi Malu wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, accusing her husband of being involved in the death of the actor. In her letter, Saanvi alleged that the actor had loaned her husband Rs 15 crore and met him abroad once to get his money back. However, the two had a heated argument over it and Vikas promised to return the money to Kaushik, she claimed.

She also wrote that the actor fell ill at her husband's farmhouse, and she suspected that Vikas could have poisoned him to get out of returning the money.

However, the ongoing case has now taken a new turn as this is for the first time, businessman and Kuber Group director Vikas Malu has come out and spoken against the charges levied on him.

Vikas Malu's clarification comes a day after his wife, Saanvi's allegation and he has denied involvement in the death of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

"Staff members that were present on the day of the party at the farmhouse are being questioned, entry register at the guard room is also being checked", Delhi Police was quoted by news agency ANI.

In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry was initiated into allegations of foul play made by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. Woman to be called by police to record her statement": Delhi Police was quoted by news agency ANI.

"If she (Saanvi Malu) wants to do some hype in front of the media, I can do nothing about it. The police and government are there and if I'm wrong, then I'm ready to face anything. Her allegations are wrong or else she should show proof," Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

"I had only family relations with Satish Kaushik, I was not involved with him in any business. And those who're making these claims must prove it: Vikas Malu, Kuber Group Director on allegations by his wife", said Vikas to ANI.

As per ANI, Satish Kaushik's wife has dismissed the Rs 15 cr angle in the actor's death, she has also urged the farmhouse owner's wife to drop the case.

On March 9, 2023, the postmortem report of Satish Kaushik revealed that the sudden demise of the veteran Bollywood actor was caused due to a cardiac attack. As per sources, according to the initial post-mortem report no injury marks were found on the body.

"Cardiac arrest for the cause of death of Satish Kaushik. No injury marks over the body. No alcohol was found in his body. No foul play was found. Blood and viscera samples have been preserved and sent for investigation," as quoted by sources from the news agency ANI.

Vikas Malu shares unseen video of Satish Kaushik where he is seen dancing his heart out at Holi party

Recently, he took to Instagram and shared an unseen video of a late actor dancing his heart out at a Holi celebration.

Vikas Malu penned down, "Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years and it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light. I can't fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together. I'd like to break the silence and say that a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it. With this, I'd like to request the members of the media respect everyone's sentiments. Satish Ji will always be missed at all our celebrations coming forth."

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik was cremated in Mumbai on March 9. The late actor's friend of four decades Anupam Kher cried inconsolably as he bid his final goodbye to his actor-friend. Besides Anupam Kher, several Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javed Akhtar, Farha Akhtar, Sikander Kher and Boney Kapoor, among others, arrived at his Mumbai residence to pay their last respect.