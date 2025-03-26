Sonu Sood and all his well-wishers were left worried when news of his wife being in a major car accident came to the forefront. Sonu's wife, Sonali Sood, met with a major accident on the Nagpur - Mumbai highway. The star wife was traveling with her sister and nephew during the time of the accident.

Pictures of the completely damaged car surfaced on social media leaving everyone worrying for Sonali's well-being. Now, Sonu Sood has shared health update on his wife. The Fateh actor has revealed that Sonali had a 'miraculous escape'.

Sonu shares health update

"She's doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram," he told India Today. As per reports, the star wife, her sister and nephew were rushed to Max hospital in Nagpur. Sonu flew down immediately to be with his wife. The extent of the injuries sustained by Mrs Sood remains unknown but Sonu confirming that it isn't anything major has made his fans heave a sigh of relief.

Unlike other star wives, Sonu Sood's wife prefers to keep herself and her family away from the spotlight. Sonali doesn't enjoy much media attention but has never left her husband's side no matter how trying the times have been. Sonu himself had revealed that it was his wife's push and empathy that made him stand tall for those in need, during corona.

Sonu praises wife

"She is an Andhra-ite and is the first girl who came into my life. Even after I got married, there were three struggling boys still staying with us in a 1BHK. She was supportive of that and even today, we always have food for at least 10 extra people made in our house as ours is an open house. Initially, she was not happy when I wanted to be an actor, but today she's proud of me," he had said in an interview.