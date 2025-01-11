Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer, Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez's Fateh was also released in the theatres on January 10, 2025. The film marks the directorial debut of Sood.

The film begins on a shocking note, with Fateh (Sonu Sood) killing over 80 people in a hotel room before being gravely injured in a bomb blast. It then transitions into a flashback, setting the stage for a rollercoaster narrative.

The film highlights app loan scams, UPI fraud, and the devastating effects of cybercrime, making the film both an engaging thriller and an eye-opener.

One can easily say that the film is deeply relevant in the digital age.

The movie then pans to the present-day situation wherein Fateh Singh (Sonu Sood) goes against all odds to save Nimrat Kaur (Shiv Jyoti Rajput) who falls into the trap of an app loan scam and cyber terrorism.

In his quest to save Jyoti, Fateh battles goons, and mastermind scammers, he is accompanied by Khushi Sharma (Jacqueline Fernandez). In no time, the movie intensifies and the nail-biting thriller turns gruesome.

Certain scenes will leave you awestruck, especially Sonu Sood's high-octane action sequences, drenched in blood, as he fights goons.

The film also has several other actors namely Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Raaz. The duo play the culprit who prey on innocent souls and leave them bankrupt.

Netizens review

Movie-goers who have already watched the film in the theatres were quick to rush to social media and share their review of the film.

A user wrote, "#Fateh is a full-throttle action ride! Sonu Sood's directorial debut is impressive, with incredible action sequences. Balancing multiple roles, Sonu aces direction, acting, and writing. A solid performance from the entire cast. A must-watch for action lovers! #SonuSood #JaquelineFernandes "

Another wrote, "Packed with intense action and a bloody, dangerous twist, Sonu Sood's direction shines in this fresh and gripping story. A must-watch for action lovers!"

The third one mentioned, "If you love Hollywood-style action, Fateh is the answer. I watched the film, and the action goes far beyond anything we've seen in Bollywood. Sonu Sood, already a good actor, has now made his place as a great action star and director. The film has mass appeal, with stellar performances from Jacqueline, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu – all of whom have delivered brilliantly."

"I'm absolutely thrilled! From the get-go, the movie hooks you with its blend of high-octane action and a storyline that's both unique and engaging. Sonu Sood not only stars but also directs, and he's nailed it on both fronts. @SonuSood sir," read another comment.

The next one mentioned, "#Fateh is high on action and most of the time brutal. It surpasses #Kill in terms of action but not #Marco, while the story is better than Marco, but not Kill. It's a decent mix of action, a message on cybersecurity, patriotism and dialogue."