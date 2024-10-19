The viral phrase "Habibi, come to Dubai" is more relevant today than before. At least for Indians. Thanks to the UAE's new visa-on-arrival policy for Indian travellers, which underscores the growing preference of Indians for international travel. This policy change comes in the wake of data showing a 32% increase in Indians taking two or more international trips over the past year. The popular destinations include the UAE, Thailand, and the USA.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced the new policy, which expands the eligibility for visas on arrival to a larger number of Indian nationals. Previously, this facility was available only to individuals holding residence or tourist visas for the US, UK, and EU. Now, Indian citizens with tourist visas for the UK and EU countries can also obtain a visa on arrival.

This means eligible Indian passport holders can travel to Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah to explore the UAE more easily.

The authority further stated that a 60-day visa can now be issued for 250 dirhams (Rs 5,700) to these eligible Indian travellers. However, other Indian passport holders will still need to apply for an e-visa, which is available through an online application process.

This new policy is expected to simplify the process of UAE stopovers for Indians travelling to the UK or the US. As per the new policy, Indian citizens and their family members who hold ordinary passports will be granted a visa on arrival at all ports of entry in the UAE.

This applies to holders of a valid visa, residence, or green card issued by the United States of America, a valid visa or residence issued by the European Union countries, and the United Kingdom. These individuals have the option of obtaining a visa on arrival for 14 days, extendable for a similar period, or obtaining a visa on arrival for 60 days, non-extendable, after paying the prescribed fees following the applicable norms in the UAE.

Visa-free travels boosts tourism

In addition to the UAE, other countries have also been easing their visa policies to attract more tourists. For instance, Pakistan announced free visas for visitors from 126 countries, and Australia introduced an online visa application process. The UK Home Office also announced the worldwide rollout of its Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme, which requires tourists to gain permission to enter the country as part of plans to fully digitize its borders by 2025.

In related news, India and Mauritania signed and exchanged several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on visa exemption, training diplomats in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and her Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. The agreements, signed on Wednesday, aim to enhance cooperation between the two nations across various sectors.

The trend of relaxed visa rules is opening up the world for travellers, and Indian travellers are no exception. With the new visa-on-arrival policy in the UAE and similar policies in other countries, Indian travellers now have more options for international travel.