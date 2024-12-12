Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has picked up quite some momentum. With some of the well known faces of the industry gracing the show as a judge, the reality show has picked up its pace and views. The latest episode had Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya and Tony Kakkar in the guest panel. And it turned out to be the best episode of the show so far.

Haarsh's sense of humour and comic timing overshadowed Samay Raina's dark humour. And the comments on the YouTube episode are a testament to that. "Harsh superb sense of humor, Bharti always remarkable n Tony such a lovely guy n finally we all love you Samay you are star," a person who watched the episode commented.

Social media impressed

"Haarsh is too much fun, never knew he got this much potential. Bro carried the episode in a sense," another commented.

"No wonder Harsh was writer in the comedy circus. Great episode.. specially Harsh Bhai rocked," a youtube user commented.

"Harsh We want More of Harsh on the show. His timing and punches were on point," another youtuber wrote.

"It was the best judge panel, till date. Haarsh Limbachiyaa is so damn funny man," read a comment.

"Harsh killed it man he's so good unfiltered! Also Tony is a genuine person. Never knew harsh had this much potential," another comment read.

"Harsh was amazing! That delivery- 'Tu bhagvan ki ankho mein dekh' was the high of the episode!" was one more of the comments.

"Harsh has a killer sense of humor. Tony Kakkar is surprisingly polite and shy", "Harsh killed this one. He literally felt free on the panel", "Harsh killed it man " tu uparwale ke aakho me dekh" bro has so much potential also the last comic was crazyyyyy...samay we want one more episode of harsh ..!!" were some more comments on the video.

Kushal Bhanushali, a stand-up visually-challenged comedian, won the episode.