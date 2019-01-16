Has Uri-The Surgical Strike full movie been leaked online? Internet has a number of sites claiming to be having pirated link of the full movie, but these are apparently just to disappoint users of illegal torrent sites.

The makers of Uri-The Surgical Strike have taken strict measures to prevent the film from getting hit by piracy. While they have remained successful in keeping the movie out of piracy, the makers have done something that appears to be a burner for not just the illegal sites but also for its users.

One person tried to download Uri-The Surgical Strike full movie from one of those illegal sites, but was surprised to watch the downloaded file. It shows stars of the film first talking about the surgical strike, and then mocking illegal sites for not being able to get the pirated prints.

Apparently, the downloaded file brings out a video of the stars telling how the makers of Uri-The Surgical Strike have entered the torrent sites to upload the video. The video ends with Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam telling viewers to watch the movie proudly in the theatres and not by illegally downloading it.

The person who shared the same video on Facebook wrote in the caption how after downloading the 3.8 gb file from torrent, he ended up getting this video, which also includes trailer of the movie. The user further said in the caption, "Let's go to theatres. It's not possible to steal it anymore. This is new India".

The Facebook post went viral on social media with over 3,000 likes and over 4,000 shares. Many have been sharing the video, applauding the team's efforts. This indeed is a tight slap on the face of piracy.

Of late, almost all Bollywood movies got leaked online right after the official release. However, the makers of Uri-The Surgical Strike have remained successful in saving the film from piracy as of now.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is based on the real-life incident of surgical strikes carried on POK based terrorists by the Indian Army after the Uri attacks. It has been running successfully at the box office, and is expected to go a long way owing to the positive reviews and strong word of mouth.