The 7th World Summit on Ethics and Leadership in Sports, organized by the World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB). This significant event gathered a diverse group of participants from sports, politics, business, academia, NGOs, and think tanks. The summit's central theme revolved around the critical question of whether success can truly endure if values are compromised. Discussions focused on the intersection of ethics, sportsmanship, and leadership, exploring what it takes to win with integrity in a high-pressure world.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a renowned spiritual leader, delivered a compelling keynote address. He highlighted the dual nature of sports, stating, "Wars today are being fought like sports, and sports are being played like wars."

Gurudev emphasized the importance of celebrating both victory and participation, saying, "In sports, you either win or you make others win. We must learn to celebrate both. The very act of playing brings joy."

The summit also addressed the role of sports as a tool for peace-building, gender parity, mental health, peak performance, and longevity. It explored how lessons from the field, such as fair play, team spirit, and endurance, can shape ethical leadership in politics and business.

Gurudev raised concerns about mental health, noting, "A baby starts playing before it even starts to walk. Sports being so natural to us, where have we gone wrong today?" He pointed out the paradox of widespread loneliness and depression despite the prevalence of sports and music.

Empowering through sports

The summit featured a distinguished lineup of speakers, each bringing unique perspectives. Honey Thaljieh, co-founder of the Palestinian women's football team, shared her personal journey, stating, "Football became my freedom. It wasn't just a game, but a declaration. A right to move, to speak, and to dream."

Thaljieh further remarked, "Performance without purpose is hollow. Success without ethics is fragile. And power without responsibility is dangerous."

The discussions also touched on the controversial topic of the Enhanced Games, where athletes are allowed to use performance-enhancing substances under medical supervision. This sparked a lively debate among panelists, with some viewing it as the future of human achievement, while others saw it as an ethical collapse. The conversations underscored the complex interplay between innovation and ethics in sports, raising important questions about the boundaries of human performance.

In recognition of exemplary contributions to sportsmanship and ethics, the Ethics in Sports Awards were presented during the summit. Xherdan Shaqiri, an international football star, received the Outstanding Individual Award for his commitment to integration, fairness, and intercultural dialogue through sport. Jeannine Gmelin, an elite Swiss rower, was honored with the Outstanding Contribution to Mental Health in Sports award for her advocacy of mental health, fairness in sport, and support for young female athletes.

The World Forum for Ethics in Business, with special consultative status at the United Nations, has been at the forefront of ethical advocacy for over two decades. Under the leadership of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, WFEB has partnered with global institutions like the European Parliament, FIFA, the Max Planck Institute, and the UN in Geneva to promote the message that values and performance are inseparable allies.