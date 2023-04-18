The US Secret Service is investigating a gunshot on Monday morning near the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband were away in Los Angeles when the incident occurred.

Secret Service spokesman Paul Mayhair said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a single gunshot at 34th and Massachusetts Ave., Northwest Washington, D.C., around 1:30 a.m. ET.

There were no reported injuries, and there is currently no indication the incident was directed toward anybody at the Naval Observatory, the official residence of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, according to the statement.

Roads around the intersection are temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation, the statement added.

Neither Kamala Harris nor her husband were staying at the Naval Observatory at the time of the incident. Both spent the weekend in Los Angeles, California, where Harris will remain on Monday.

A Secret Service spokesman told media, "there is currently no indication that this incident was directed towards any protectees or the Naval Observatory."

Officials on the scene outside the main entrance to the residence on Monday morning examined a stoplight whose top portion had been shattered during the incident.

