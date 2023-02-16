Who will be the next President of the United States affects the geopolitical equations of the entire world, one way or the other. It affects and interests Indians all the more, when someone of Indian origin finds themselves running the race for the top office.

Nikki Haley, the 51-year-old Republican leader of Indian origin, formally launched her 2024 presidential bid on Wednesday, following the path set by Kamala Harris among Democrats.

Who is she?

A seasoned politician, 51-year-old Haley is the two-time governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the United Nations. Interestingly, she served as the UN ambassador under Trump from 2017 to 2018 and she will be seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by competing her former boss Trump, who at the moment, leads the race for the nomination.

Haley, expectedly will set out her campaign plans in a separate speech in Charleston, South Carolina. Meanwhile, her kick-off Presidential campaign rally at South Carolina in Charleston on Wednesday drew huge crowds, with many voters saying they were excited to see a woman.

Riding on racial inclusivity, change and gender diversity

Haley rides on the image of a younger, fresher alternative to the much elder politicians like her former boss and now competitor Donald Trump. As an American of Indian origin, she also appeals to the values and ideas of inclusivity and rides on loyalty of niche voter base.

"I have a particular message for my fellow Republicans: We've lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. Our cause is right – but we have failed to win the confidence of a majority of Americans. Well – that ends today. If you're tired of losing, then put your trust in a new generation. And if you want to win – not just as a party, but as a country – then stand with me," reads her post.

Is she likely to be the next US President?

Officially launching the Presidential bid and getting in the fray is one thing and actually winning the elections, quite another. Anyone in the world of politics knows all too well, and a year and half is a lot of time and there's many a proverbial slip between the cup and the lip before America goes to polls next November.

Some political detractors on social media have been putting the word out that she has a slim chance of winning the Presidency. The fact that she is a woman, she is likely to position herself as an advocate of gender equality and leverage from the image of a change maker.

Long road ahead

But before she can successfully enter the presidential ballot, she has to first win the Republican Party's presidential primary, which starts January next year. Interestingly, Haley had previously said that she will never run for president if Trump did so in 2024.

Moving ahead without offending Trump's loyal voter base is going to be a Herculean task for Haley, who is seeking nomination from a party that has hardly seen a woman candidate, let alone push her at the forefront. Notably, she condemned Trump during the infamous January 6, Capitol attack.

What it means to India?

The fact that in 2024, India will also be electing its Prime Minister, signals a lot of unpredictability and change for both nations. Haley identifies herself as the proud daughter of Indian immigrants.

Born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa to immigrant Punjabi Sikh parents, Haley is the third Indian-American to run for US presidency in three consecutive election cycles, Bobby Jindal in 2016 and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020 being the other two.

Will the lady luck favour this time remains to be seen, considering Haley also holds the distinction of being the first female governor of South Carolina. She could make history again.