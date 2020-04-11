An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Nandimarg area of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Friday night and continued till the wee hours of Saturday, April 11.

A joint team of the Indian Army's 09-RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the Nandimarg area after specific input was received about the presence of two or three terrorists in the area.

During the cordon and search, terrorists hiding in a village fired at the security forces which led to an encounter.

The gunfight was underway at the time of filing the report.

Indian Army destroys terror launchpads across LoC

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said it has inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani army's gun areas and terrorist launchpads five days after Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation killed five Special Forces soldiers in a major high altitude encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan was in two areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)