An encounter started between the terrorists and security forces at D.H. Pora area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Sunday.

"Encounter has started at D.H. Pora area of Kulgam. Police and Army on job," police said.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir on a single day.

Earlier on Sunday, one Pakistani terrorist belonging to the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed in an encounter with the security forces at Lolab in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

There have been a series of gunfights between the terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

(With inputs from IANS)