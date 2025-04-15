Gulzar and AR Rahman's collaborations are written in history/ Together they have worked on songs that have stood the test of time and continue to be iconic even to this day and age. From 'Ae Aajnabi' to 'Ishq Shava', their songs are celebrated each day, every moment. Even 'Jai Ho', the song that Rahman won the Oscar for was written by Gulzar. There is not an iota of doubt in the fact that these stalwarts are incredible at what they do and one cannot help but admit that together they are a force to reckon with. Recently, Gulzar spoke about working with AR Rahman and also discussed the music director's specific working style.

Rahman is a man of very few words. He keeps to his work and does not like opening up about much. Fans have always wanted to know what this musical genius is like while working in a studio, is he the same or on the contrary is he someone who opens up and absolutely expresses himself in words? Gulzar while talking to O2india revealed that the music director prefers to work in solitude with probably just one assistant helping him out with stuff.

Gulzar said, "Most of the time, he would be the only person in the entire studio. He would be sitting with the huge recorder alone and would also do things on his own. He is an expert at it. He might, sometimes, have an assistant to help with plugging in the wires. That's all! Just two people in the big studio. I had never seen a recording being done like this before. It's very lonely."

The legendary lyricist also shared an incident that involved the late great singer, Lata Mangeshkar. He revealed that Mangeshkar faced a bit of an issue while she recorded the song 'Jiya Jale', which was featured in Mani Ratnam's 1998 film 'Dil Se' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Gulzar mentioned that the singer had to struggle while she recorded the song in Rahman's studio.

Gulzar saab shared, "It was her first time working with Rahman. [In his studio,] the singer won't be visible from where he is recording. Usually, we stand right in front of the singer (in another room adjacent to the recording booth), giving instructions through gestures. Back then, unlike now, Rahman did not understand Hindi that well either. After some time, Lata ji asked me in Hindi, 'I can't see anyone in front of me; who am I singing for? I feel very awkward because there's absolutely no contact (with anyone).' You cannot sing or even recite a poem alone."

He further added, "I explained this to Rahman and told him that I will sit on a stool in front of the door, which is visible to both of them. Thus, she managed to get some sight of me, and that's how she completed recording the song."

'Jiya Jale' went on to become an absolute classic and is one of the most celebrated songs in the history of Indian cinema.