Producer Allu Aravind is said to be bankrolling the Telugu remake of hit Hindi film Gully Boy and has planned to rope in Sai Dharam Tej for the lead role played by Ranveer Singh in the original movie.

The buzz in the industry is that Allu Aravind is considering to remake Gully Boy in Telugu under his banner Geeth Arts. His team is said to be now in talks with the makers of the Bollywood movie to bag its rights. The buzz also claims that the producer is thinking of casting Sai Dharam Tej for the role of Ranveer Singh in this adaptation of Hindi movie. An official announcement is expected to be made very soon.

Gully Boy is a 2019 Indian Hindi-language musical drama film, which is inspired by the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy. Vijay Maurya has written the story, while Zoya Akhtar directed it and penned its screenplay with Reema Kagti. The film is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions.

Gully Boy revolves around the story of a 22-year-old boy named Murad (Ranveer Singh), who is the son of a driver from a ghetto in Mumbai. His parents work hard to get him educated so that he gets a white-collar job. But he wants to become a rapper. How he realizes his dream forms the crux of the movie.

Gully Boy showcases Mumbai's socio-economic fabric and it highlights the challenges faced by the disenfranchised youth in the minority population. With its subject striking a chord with the audience, the movie has gone on to collect nearly Rs 150 crore gross at the worldwide box office in just five days. Its subject will also impress Telugu viewers and become hit at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.