The year couldn't have started on a better note than this with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sweeping away applauses and acclaim for their firebrand performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

Bollywood celebs have been bowled over by the phenomenal performance of the duo. The story focuses on the life of an underdog rapper from the slums of Mumbai and how he makes it big.

Though the film is slated to release on Valentine's Day, a special premiere was organised at Berlin, which also received thunderous applause from the audience.

Check some of Gully Boy's celeb reviews and ratings below:

Atul Kasbekar: #GullyBoy is a cinematic masterpiece#ZoyaAkhtar is in my book the best director in the country right now

The film is a technical and emotional triumph

Have no words to describe the brilliance of @RanveerOfficial n @aliaa08

This is 1 of the 10 best Hindi films that I've seen

Rarely does a film tick literally all d boxes n #GullyBoy does that hands down

From the angst n 'hard' poetry of the lyrics to the excellent support cast

Fantastic camera work, crisp editing and brilliant music, #GullyBoy is a piece of cinematic art India should be proud of

Saiyami Kher: The #GullyBoy fan club! #ZoyaAkhtar you're a genius! How do you out do yourself each time? Every performance, every scene, the music, the camera work, the writing ❤️ @RanveerOfficial so contained yet so explosive. This one is undoubtedly your best. @aliaa08 fabulous as ever!

Shankar Mahadevan: GULLY BOY !!! GULLY BOY !!! GULLY BOY !! What a masterpiece !! @ZoyaAkhtarOff it can be ONLY YOU ONLY YOU ONLY YOU !! @RanveerOfficial it can be ONLY YOU ONLY YOU ONLY YOU !!! Bllllllllownnnnnn away !!

Divya Dutta: @RanveerOfficial and how good are you in #gullyboy???you are giving brilliance another definition!! So sweetly you asked me, are you proud of me?? Well , do you give a choice?? You are the best sweetheart!! Keep rocking!

Just watched #gullyboy !! @ZoyaAkhtarOff take a bow!!! Each scene is magic unfurling!! Each actor, parexcellence!!! Thankyou n best wishes for this gem!

Rahul Bose: Few more words on #GullyBoy. @RanveerOfficial finest work yet. Contained yet free, nuanced yet explosive. @aliaa08 A brilliant, achingly true performance, your heart breaks. The rest of the cast were perfectly pitched. Take a bow @jayoza : brilliant camerawork in a complex film.

Watched #GullyBoy yesterday. It takes you into a world you know nothing about & makes you care for its people, their lives, their futures. What more can an audience ask for? Superbly directed, spot on performances, great emotional highs and lows. And banging rap - music & lyrics.